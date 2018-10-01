Rain possible Tuesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to October!

There is a chance for moderate to heavy rain Tuesday evening. The clouds will hang around overall on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

After a decent day on Wednesday with some partial clearing during the day, temperatures spike into the 80 degree range on Thursday! It's a quick return to some summertime weather before we dip back into fall for a few days. Friday and the weekend are looking good so far with mainly quiet weather across New England.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a scattered shower chance. Lows: 55-60.

TUESDAY: Rain likely in the PM. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: AM shower possible then mostly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sun mixed with clouds. High: upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.