Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Putnam

PUTNAM — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Malakai Tucker.

Police said the boy is believe to be with his mother, Christina Samples, and is on their way to Tennessee. Police said the possible car is a 2002 blue Hyundai Sonata, with Tennessee license plate BFF-414.

The boy is described as:

Age: 3 DOB: 04/26/2015

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 30

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Putnum Police Department at 860-928-6565.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.