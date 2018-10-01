× Study: Hartford, Waterbury, New Britain rank towards bottom of fastest-growing cities in US

HARTFORD — Numerous cities in Connecticut rank among the lowest in fastest growing cities in America, according to one study.

In a recent study by WalletHub, they compared 515 cities of population sizes based on 15 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years.

“Our data set ranges from population growth to unemployment rate decrease to growth in regional GDP per capita,” WalletHub.

Fort Myers, Florida ranked number one overall, followed by Midland, Texas.

As for Connecticut, the following cities ranked as followed:

Stamford — 352

New Haven – 371

Danbury – 423

Bridgeport – 449

New Britain – 460

Norwalk – 478

Hartford — 482

Waterbury – 508

“Experts might not agree on the “best” or the “right” recipe for rapid economic growth, but some cities know the key ingredients for long-term prosperity better than others,” WalletHub said. “Patterns emerge within those cities, allowing us to identify what factors contribute to a lasting cycle of growth. The South currently seems to be an attractive place to move, as the U.S. Census Bureau reports eight of the 15 cities with the largest population gains in 2017 were located in this region.”

