Connecticut to receive mental health funds for displaced Hurricane Maria victims

Men walk damaged trees after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017.
Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph).
(Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
Men walk damaged trees after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017.
Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph).
(Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
HARTFORD — Connecticut is receiving a $750,000 federal grant to provide mental health support to families and especially children who were evacuated from their homes in Puerto Rico and have been living in Connecticut as a result of Hurricane Maria last September.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the Department of Health and Human Services grant will be used at child guidance clinics in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, and New Britain for services such as outpatient counseling, medication management, and school outreach.
The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College estimates that 135,000 people evacuated Puerto Rico to the mainland United States in the first six months after the hurricane and approximately 10 percent of them relocated to Connecticut.
The state has been providing housing, education and other assistance to those families.