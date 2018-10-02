EXCLUSIVE: Family urging for release of New Britain police-involved shooting dash cam footage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD - The parents of an Enfield teen spoke to FOX61 exclusively as they await justice for their 16-year-old son, Caleb Tisdol, who was wounded in a police involved shooting last December.

Tuesday, Tisdol’s attorney appeared in court where his case was continued. Tisdol is one of three teens involved in a police shooting last year.

“They tried to kill all three of those young men that night, my son included,” said William Tisdol, the father of Caleb.

That December night, the three teens were riding inside a teal Toyota Paseo. According to New Britain Police Department, that car was suspected to be involved in a string of carjackings and armed robberies. Police said they opened fire because the car hit several police vehicles as it tried to flee.

Those shots killed the driver, 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell, and wounded Noah Young and Caleb.

“These kids are kids, and humans, they were startled the young fellow went to pull off. And when he pulled off, gunfire,” said William.

William said he watched dash cam footage from the incident, and said the footage does not match the police report.

“After the first shots, Caleb yelled out the car ‘he is dead you can stop shooting’. When they heard my son’s voice they opened fire again,” said William.

Caleb’s parents want police to make the dash cam footage public, but also release footage from the other patrol cars that responded.

“They only gave us one dash cam, there was several cars at the scene. Several different vantage points and I think that would be integral in defending my son in the case. So we want all the tapes,” said William.

Caleb, who is serving time, has been charged as an adult for weapons and drug offenses related to that night.

FOX61 reached to the New Britain Police Department for comment, but they have yet to respond to our request. Caleb will be back in court on October 23rd.

The ACLU of Connecticut is representing the family of Dowdell, which is the teen that died during the shooting. The hearing will involve the FOIA request for the dashcam footage.