Humid, showers and storms later; Early showers Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a bit damp in spots to start the day today, but heavy rain holds off until later in the day. There may be a few scattered showers here and there, but most of the day will be free of any storms. Overall, expect mostly cloudy skies (maybe some sun this afternoon) with temperatures getting into the 70-75 degree range. We'll be oh-so-close to cooler temperatures, with low/mid 60s just to our north across MA. There is a chance that parts of northern CT stay stuck in the 60s much of the day, but highs overall will likely be around or just over 70.

A line of storms associated with a cold front approach Connecticut as we head into this evening. It'll likely flare up some severe weather across PA and NY, but as it makes its way into CT it'll likely begin to weaken. We'll be watching out for any severe weather in that 6-11 PM time frame, but it doesn't look like any widespread issues at this point. Tonight we'll have a few lingering showers as the front takes its time clearing through the area.

After a decent day on Wednesday with some partial clearing during the day, temperatures spike to near 80 degrees on Thursday! It's a quick return to some summertime weather before we dip back into fall for a few days. Friday and the weekend are looking good so far with mainly quiet weather across New England.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers and storms in the evening/at night. Highs around 70.

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then lingering showers into the early morning hours. Lows: 55-62.

WEDNESDAY: Early shower then partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.