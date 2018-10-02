Say what? NASA Astronaut records music video from space

Music video of the year?

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel released a music video from space and it is pretty impressive.

According to NASA, Feustel launched to the International Space Station in March 2018 and is currently serving as Expedition 56 Commander.

“Drew thanks all who helped bring this to life, including his friend, Gord Sinclair, for giving him permission to use the song, and the crew of Expeditions 55 and 56 for their support and participation in NASA’s human space exploration mission,” NASA said.