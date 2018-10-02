Paralyzed Patients use exoskeleton to walk again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two years ago, Jessica McNair suffered a stroke that took away her ability to walk. She now has that ability back thanks to a high-tech exoskeleton being used at West Gables Rehabilitation Hospital in Miami. It’s portable, adjustable, and attached right to the body.

"I think it's really inspiring because, it kind of, it instills what it felt like to walk normally again, so it kind of forces me to think I can maybe walk normally again in the future," McNair said.

It’s called the Ekso, and doctors at West Gables introduced it to try to give patients a fighting chance.

"For the last 14 years we've been trying to set the standard for rehab in our community, and so far I think we've been doing a pretty good job with amazing outcomes," said Dr. Jose Vargas from West Gables Rehab Hospital.

The Ekso offers features that help Jessica to re-learn what she lost, all while giving her some needed exercise.

"With the leg, it helped me to lift it up, with the Ekso, it kind of .. it doesn't do it for you, but it forces you to relearn the movement,” McNair said, "The Ekso doesn't walk for me, which is a good thing, it works with what strength I have so it's hard work -- it's a workout."