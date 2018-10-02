Security guard injured in fight at Hartford Public High

HARTFORD — A security guard was injured in a fight at Hartford Public High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the fight started in the cafeteria. Two groups of kids, a group of two students and a group of three, were involved. A security guard intervened, and was taken to St Francis to be checked out.

The cause of fight is unknown. Afternoon events at school were cancelled.

The Hartford Board of Education is investigating. Hartford police were called to scene, and told when they arrived that the issue had calmed down.