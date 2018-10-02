× Sen. Murphy honors Las Vegas mass shooting victims in ‘Voices of Victims’ speech

WASHINGTON DC — Senator Chris Murphy will be delivering a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate to honor, and give a voice to the victims of gun violence.

This week marks the one year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people attending a concert. Murphy will call on Congress to take action to pass commonsense gun reform laws that he says will make the streets, schools, and communities safer.

Last year, Murphy introduced the Background Check Expansion Act, which will require background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms by private sellers.