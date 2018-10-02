Severe weather issued across the state

A Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Norwalk and New Canaan until 6:00 PM EDT

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York until 12 AM EDT. Litchfield and Fairfield counties were listed under the watch by the National Weather Service in Albany.

Heavy rain in Plantsville/Southington now pic.twitter.com/l2KjMQmBwN — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 2, 2018

Ridge Road in Wethersfield is flooded. #Share61 @FOX61News be safe everyone. Thunder was so loud it shook my car. Tune in for special coverage. @RachelFrank_CT and @RachPiscitelli are tracking these storms. pic.twitter.com/lc41rX6hCS — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 2, 2018

A line of storms associated with a cold front approach Connecticut as we head into this evening. It’ll likely flare up some severe weather across PA and NY, but as it makes its way into CT it’ll likely begin to weaken. We’ll be watching out for any severe weather in that 4-11 PM time frame, but it doesn’t look like any widespread issues at this point. Tonight we’ll have a few lingering showers and thunderstorms as the front takes its time clearing through the area.

After a decent day on Wednesday with some clearing during the day, temperatures spike to near 80 degrees on Thursday! It’s a quick return to some summertime weather before we dip back into fall for a few days. Friday and the weekend are looking good so far with mainly quiet weather across New England.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then lingering showers into the early morning hours. Lows: 55-62.

WEDNESDAY: Early shower then clouds to sun. High: Mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid to upper 60s.

