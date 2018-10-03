× 10 people taken to hospital following fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — 10 people were taken to the hospital following a fire on Willard Street Wednesday.

Firefighters said that the fire started on the third floor of the apartment complex. Heavy smoke was said to be coming out of the third and fourth floors.

Many of the residents needed help from the fire department to get out of the building because the smoke was so bad. 10 people were brought to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were not sure how many residents will need to be relocated. The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigation the cause of the fire.