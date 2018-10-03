× Body found in Housatonic River identified as missing man

NORTH CANAAN — Authorities have found the body of a man swept away in a river after his car crashed into the water last week.

Police said the State Police Dive team located the body of German Perez, 61, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts. His body was located in the Housatonic River approximately one mile south of where his Toyota pickup crashed into the water.

Perez left Lakeville, last Tuesday night at approximately 6:00 P.M., and was scheduled to return home later that evening never arrived at his destination.

The search was staged around Route 44 and Lawrence Avenue, which shut the roads down for a period of time.