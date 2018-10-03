City of Bristol reaches settlement with woman claiming sexual harassment during the tenure of former Mayor Cockayne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- The City of Bristol reached a settlement with a woman following a complaint against the city and several city officials claiming sexual harassment, retaliation and workplace harassment that allegedly took place during the administration of former Mayor Ken Cockayne.

The settlement awards Noelle Bates $250,000.

“While the City is bound to confidentiality for issues surrounding the disposition of the settlement and other underlying items like the Rose Report, I do feel that there should be transparency and accountability to the taxpayers, and I have authorized the signed settlement agreement to be released,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

The settlement amount and associated legal costs incurred during the case will be paid by the city’s insurance carrier," according to the mayor's office.

"This settlement ends an embarrassing chapter for the City,” said Councilman David Preleski. “Councilman Mills, Councilwoman Fortier and the Council members who are no longer serving spent countless hours trying to resolve this issue, at the expense of other Council work.”

“In the last year, the entire tenor of City Hall has changed to the positive,” said Councilwoman Mary Fortier. “We value the work of City Employees and are committed to creating a positive working environment for everyone at City Hall, as well as the taxpayers and visitors who come to the building to receive services and information.”

