Clouds, then sun Wednesday; Warm and humid for Thursday

It’s a lot quieter this Wednesday morning, with last nights storms finally out of the state. That said, a lot of lightning, downed trees and power lines, and even a possible tornado in New Canaan made for a bumpy night well into Tuesday evening!

The forecast today is much more tranquil as we slowly clear out the skies, allowing for a little sun, and temps a touch above normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s. It’s drier tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The story for the next few days is the temps, as they head up and down from day-to-day. Stand by for Sunday to be a lot warmer than Saturday, by close to 10 degrees! And the long-range forecast suggests a long dry spell!

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Early shower then clouds to sun. High: Mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid to upper 60s.

