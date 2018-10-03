CVS to keep Aetna’s headquarters in Hartford for the next 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gov. Malloy said CVS delivered a commitment letter to the state pledging to keep Aetna headquarters in Hartford at least for the next 10 years.

In addition, Malloy said CVS also pledged to "maintain staffing levels for at least the next 4 years, and honor existing philanthropic agreements."

Gov. Malloy released the following statement:

“Hartford has been Aetna’s home since 1853 and I am thrilled that the capital city will remain the company’s home for the foreseeable future. CVS Health is a strong corporate partner for the city and state, and we welcome this long-term commitment. Today’s news is yet another positive step for Hartford and the capital region, coming on the heels of several major jobs announcements in the past year. I am confident that the city will continue to emerge as a hub for business, and Aetna’s continued presence is the economic backbone for long-term success. I am grateful to CEO Larry Merlo and his team at CVS for their understanding of the tremendous assets – including a best-in-class workforce – that Hartford has to offer.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman released the following statement:

"Lt. Governor Wyman said, “Aetna has been an anchor in Hartford for more than a century. The commitment by CVS to keep Aetna’s headquarters in Hartford for at least the next ten years is wonderful news for both Hartford and the state. Hartford has always been known as the insurance capital, and it is only fitting that they remain a driving force of economic growth in the region. I look forward to their continued partnership with the state and our capital city.”

FOX61's Jenn Bernstein spoke to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin who said this is a huge win for the City of Hartford.

"Aetna's presence in Hartford is vital to the city, and CVS Health's commitment to maintaining their insurance headquarters and employees and their civic engagement in Hartford for years to come is a huge win for Hartford and for the state of Connecticut."

Bronin said he’s met and talked with CVS CEO Larry Merlo as well as his senior team, and they remain closely engaged.

"There's strong economic development in Hartford today and we look forward to working very closely together with CVS in the months and years ahead."