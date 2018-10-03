Daytrippers: Pumpkintown a fall favorite in East Haddam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON -- Orange isn't the new black, it's just plain orange and they're fine with that in East Hampton.

There is no shortage of orange on the 70 plus acres of Pumpkintown, USA where their October tradition continues paying homage to Halloween and the almighty gourd.

Dan Peszynski, the second generation owner of Pumpkintown said, "we sell everything anyone would need for fall starting with pumpkins, hay bales, corn stalks, and definitely mums."

Pumpkintown's top draws are the "Pumpkinhead Village" and the mile long hay ride which tours visitors on a scenic ride into the forested grounds.

"There are no shortage of pumpkins at Pumpkintown," said owner Karen Clark (Dan's sister).

"The leaves are changing, the wagons are full of pumpkins and the smiles on the kids' faces is what it's all about."

There is a new doughnut shack on the property turning out apple cider donuts by the dozens. Pumpkintown stays open through Halloween