East Windsor neighborhood evacuated after construction crew pulled up gas line

EAST WINDSOR — Officials say police and fire crews have evacuated some residents in the Depot Street neighborhood in East Windsor after a natural gas line was compromised.

Police are asking people to stay away from Depot Street between East Road and Main Street. There is a smell of gas in the area.

Officials say the neighborhood is one of the larger ones in town, and there’s no timetable for how long the fix will take. No injuries were reported.

