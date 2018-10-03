EXCLUSIVE: Video shows brawl at East Hartford grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- A late night attack at a local convenience store caught on camera early Sunday morning, has since gone viral.

It happened at the East Hartford Krauszer’s located on Main Street. There was an attack in the store and another one in the parking lot.

Despite the attacks, police were not called.

East Hartford Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the incident and are looking for victims and witnesses to come forward.

The video of the attack has been viewed on Facebook more than 284,000 times.

The victim, who asked to not be identified, was not seriously injured and has since been in contact with police.

East Hartford police have confirmed that because of the recent incidents, Krauszer’s is getting extra attention from the police department after hours.