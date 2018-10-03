Following South Windsor childcare controversy, Rabbi steps down from town council 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- A rabbi at a South Windsor synagogue is stepping down from the town council after controversy surrounding an after school care program being headed up by a registered sex offender.

Many parents in South Windsor are scrambling to find a place to take care of their children before and after school after a program that was set to begin Monday, was suddenly pulled.

Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor was supposed to have an after school daycare running on October 1 by the YMCA in Vernon.

However, according to the town manager of South Windsor, a parent found out that the president of Beth Hillel, Jason Wasserman, has been a registered sex offender for about nine years.

After the parent complained to the YMCA, they pulled out from the daycare plan. The town manager said talks took place between the synagogue and YMCA in August. The plan was pulled last week.

Jeffrey Glickman, a rabbi and member of town council said the president wouldn't have interacted with the children and that he doesn't see any threatening behavior from him.

"Jason Wasserman is on the sex offender list, he repaid his debt to society many times over," said Glickman.

On Wednesday, town Mayor M. Saud Anwar posted Glickman's resignation:

Now five children who need care in the morning and 29 children who need care in the afternoon are left without a daycare. The town said the plan now may be to have the Vernon YMCA bus the kids to and from school.

The plans should be finalized within a week or so.