Gov. Malloy: CVS to keep Aetna’s headquarters in Hartford for the next 10 years

HARTFORD — Gov. Malloy said CVS delivered a commitment letter to the state pledging to keep Aetna headquarters in Hartford at least for the next 10 years.

In addition, Malloy said CVS also pledged to “maintain staffing levels for at least the next 4 years, and honor existing philanthropic agreements.”

Gov. Malloy released the following statement:

“Hartford has been Aetna’s home since 1853 and I am thrilled that the capital city will remain the company’s home for the foreseeable future. CVS Health is a strong corporate partner for the city and state, and we welcome this long-term commitment. Today’s news is yet another positive step for Hartford and the capital region, coming on the heels of several major jobs announcements in the past year. I am confident that the city will continue to emerge as a hub for business, and Aetna’s continued presence is the economic backbone for long-term success. I am grateful to CEO Larry Merlo and his team at CVS for their understanding of the tremendous assets – including a best-in-class workforce – that Hartford has to offer.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman released the following statement: