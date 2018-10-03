× PD: 7 arrested in alleged prostitution sting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Seven people were arrested Wednesday following an undercover prostitution arrest operation.

Hartford Police Department said “the operation was initiated to address the numerous complaints for street level prostitution throughout the South End district of Hartford.”

Police said detectives conducted surveillance within identified complaint locations, observing numerous suspected prostitutes working the area.

“An undercover officer ‘John’, was inserted into the area and where a solicitation deal was accepted, arrests were made,” police said.

A total of nine people were arrested; seven being adult female suspects and two additional people were arrested for active warrants or violations.

The following were arrested and charged with prostitution:

Roneisa Jackson – 32 of Hartford – Charged: Prostitution, interfering with police Katherine Caplik, 26, of Hartford – Charged: Prostitution Jacqulyne Derby, 26 – Charged: Prostitution Teresa Deriso, 37 – Charged: Prostitution Samantha Filbert, 20 – Charged; Prostitution Ashley Jackson-Murphy, 19 – Charged: Prostitution Megan Nichols, 30 of Hartford – Charged: Prostitution

Warrants: