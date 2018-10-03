× Police investigating after man allegedly approached two students in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached two students and told them to get in his car Monday.

Hamden Police Department said they met with a 15-year-old Hamden resident regarding suspicious activity.

“The teen reported that she was waiting for the school bus at the corner of Newhall Street and Marlboro Street,” police said. “She indicated that she, along with two other students, were approached by an older male.”

Police said the male asked the group to get in his car. The male then exited his vehicle and began making noises towards the students.

“The teen advised police that the group immediately ran away from the bus stop,” police said.

The male is described as black, 45-years- old, 5’8”, thin build, with visible scabs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mark Atwater of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 230-4036.