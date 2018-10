× Police investigating car vs. pedestrian accident in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — First responders are at the scene of car vs. pedestrian accident on Victor Street.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

#BREAKING Large police + Fire Dept activity on victor st in #Bloomfield . Part of road CLOSED, can see vehicle w/damaged windshield. Residents say person was struck by a car @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GpbFoJPWvN — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 4, 2018