HARTFORD — Residents and public works crews around the state are cleaning up after a line of storms moved through the state Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service is expected to visit parts of Fairfield County to inspect damage in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officials said lighting struck an apartment building in Hamden causing a minor fire.