Therapy dog with 4 prosthetic legs wins Hero Dog award

PHOENIX, AZ — A four-year-old golden retriever is the winner of the National American Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards.

The dog, Chi Chi beat 265 other dogs for the honor.

Chi Chi is a quadruple amputee who was left for dead in South Korea.

She was found in a garbage bag with her legs tied up.

She was rescued and brought to the U.S. where she was adopted by an Arizona family.

Chi Chi got prosthetic legs and now is a therapy dog helping kids and people in the hospital.

The awards show will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel on October 24.