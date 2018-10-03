× Willimantic Police investigating ‘untimely death’

WILLIMANTIC — Police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police and medical crews were called to 36 As Street, apartment 5 on a report of an unresponsive person.

The woman was found dead within her apartment. Details on what may have caused her death have not been released, but police say it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

State Police Easter District Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the State’s Attorney will assist in Willimantic’s investigation.