Blumenthal pans FBI report on Kavanaugh, calls it a 'sham'

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’s “deeply disappointed” in a confidential FBI report about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling it a “whitewash.”

A Judiciary Committee member, Blumenthal said Thursday the report doesn’t include interviews with numerous potential witnesses or follow-ups on key leads. He says it’s “far from thorough,” referring to a description made by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who had pressed for the renewed background check of Kavanaugh.

Blumenthal says the report, which he calls a series of interviews, “is, in a word, a whitewash. It smacks of a cover-up.”

Blumenthal says he plans to reach out to Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona, saying “they really wanted a genuine investigation, not a check-the-box sham.”