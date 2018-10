× Confirmed cases of hand, foot and mouth disease reported at Meriden high school

MERIDEN — Platt High School said letters were sent out following confirmed cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases Thursday.

These students at Platt High School in Meriden told me letters were sent out to everyone saying there‚Äôs been confirmed cases of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease pic.twitter.com/ikIkkEnfER — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 4, 2018

Below is the following letter sent to Meriden families:

This story will be updated.