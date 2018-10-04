FOX61’s Pregame Show: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH — Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football FOX61?

Tom Brady gets his guy back in Julian Edelman after serving a 4-game suspension, and Andrew Luck looks to snap the Colts 7-game losing streak at Gillette Stadium against the Pats.

Tonight’s showdown is more than a game.

This is the first time the two teams have faced each other at Gillette Stadium since Jan. 18, 2015, where the Pats defeated the Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots win came with plenty controversy: Deflategate.

The Colts accused the Pats of purposely deflating footballs in their AFC title game win. The accusation resulted in Brady being suspended for four games in 2016 and the team being fined $1 million and losing two draft picks.

Another story line heading into this game is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. According to the Colts, McDaniels agreed to be their head coach but caught cold feet and remained with the Patriots.

FOX61’s Rich Coppola, Joe D’Ambrosio and Kainani Stevens will explain all that and more on a special edition of Sportsticket.