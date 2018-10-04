× Man arrested in Bristol for allegedly killing roommate’s cat

BRISTOL — The Bristol Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his roommate’s cat.

Jonathan Ely, 27, was arrested on September 30 after a dispute with his roommate. Court documents show he is currently charged with a felony count of animal cruelty, and is being held on $15,000.

Court officials said Ely remains in custody, and is going before a judge on Thursday.

