NWS: 2 tornados confirmed in Connecticut

NEW CANAAN — The National Weather Service says two tornados touched down in Connecticut earlier this week as a series of severe thunderstorms made their way across the state.

The EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph touched down in New Canaan at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday and lasted about 12 minutes, cutting a nearly four-mile path to Norwalk. It was about 100 yards wide.

The weather service says no fatalities or injuries were reported but there was damage to trees and cars.

An EF0 tornado touched down in Mansfield at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. It had maximum winds of approximately 70 mph, a width of 30 yards and a path length of just under half a mile.

EF0 and EF1 are the two weakest of six tornado strength categories.