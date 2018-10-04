× Overnight fire rips through Old Lyme home

OLD LYME — Officials say that everyone is safe after a fire ripped through a home.

The fire started at 3 Dunns Lane, and it took three hours to get under control.

The fire started around midnight, and several towns were called in to assist with the blaze. The back of the house was destroyed.

Two cats were saved, and everyone was able to escape the home. One firefighter was struck by debris and was checked out by medical personel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.