PD: Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON -- A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a stabbing on Brainard Street.

New London Police Department said they arrested and Christopher Petteway and charged him with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and violation of a protective order.

“We arrived on scene, and we found an adult male across the street from 25 Brainard Street, in the driveway right behind us here, suffering multiple stab wounds around his body, in grave condition at the time.” Chief Peter Reichard said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. While this was happening, a 911 caller helped police find the suspect.

“As officers were being dispatched and emergency medical was being dispatched, a 911 caller was actually following the suspect. While they were still treating him here, or just after he left the scene, we had information that the possible suspect was in the downtown area. Area officers took a suspect into custody on South Water Street.” added Chief Reichard.

With a 911 caller helping police identify and locate the suspect, nearby schools went into precautionary lock down. But the suspect was captured almost immediately after the incident, and the lock-downs were lifted.

Brainard Street was blocked off for most of the afternoon as detectives processed the scene.