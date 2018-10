MANCHESTER — There was a large police presence on Gardner Street in Manchester.

Residents there told FOX61 that a car crashed after a police chase and that multiple have been arrested.

One person was seen in the back of a police cruiser and then taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

This is a developing story so stay with FOX61 for further details.

#BREAKING large police presence on Gardner st in #Manchester . Residents say this crashed car involved in police chase and multiple are in custody @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/RVOeHmbarz — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 4, 2018

EXTENDED VIDEO from #Manchester scene. 1 person who was in back of PD car taken on stretcher 2 ambulance. Awaiting details from PD @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/YTc1YaVynG — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 4, 2018