Police investigating death of Cheshire High School teacher

CHESHIRE — Connecticut State Police said they’re investigating after a body was found in Cheshire.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Schools confirmed that a teacher, Megumi Yamamoto had dies. Yamamoto was a teacher in the English department.

State police also confirmed the body found is Yamamoto.

Police said a missing persons report went out Wednesday evening for Yamamoto. They found a body on Mixville Road in the area of Marion Avenue. Mixville Road will be closed for the investigation.

The Superintendent released the following message on Thursday morning:

It is with great sadness that I inform you that Cheshire High School lost a friend, parent, and colleague in Megumi Yamamoto last night. Megumi, a teacher in our English Department was a former Cheshire Teacher of the Year. Understandably, after hearing this deeply unsettling news, Cheshire High School and our entire school community are grieving. An Advisory period was held this morning to share this news with our students in a more personal setting. The following information was shared with our students: You may have heard by now that one of our teachers, Ms. Yamamoto passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Details about how she passed have not been made available yet. You may have known Ms. Yamamoto or her family. This news will affect everyone differently. We know social media is a tool for communication and some turn to social media in times of grief. Social media is public. Please be sensitive to the family and friends of Ms. Yamamoto and be reminded that rumor and speculation are hurtful and inappropriate at this time. It is important to us that you have the opportunity to process this in a way that works for you. It is absolutely normal to experience a range of emotions based on your relationships and personal experiences. There is no “right way” to experience grief and loss. Please know that our school counseling department is making themselves available if you want to talk about this or simply be with others who are processing Ms. Yamamoto’s passing. Additionally, we will have grief counselors from Cheshire Social Services and therapy animals available at different points over the next several days. My thoughts go out to our school community. Please rise for a moment of silence. As was shared with our students, everyone experiences grief and loss differently. We encourage parents to talk to their children about Ms. Yamamoto’s death and to continue to monitor your child/children. It is incredibly painful to lose a member of our school family. We are grateful that our community can lean on one another for support and that our extended community has made themselves available in this challenging time. I know you will join us in keeping Ms. Yamamoto’s family in your thoughts. Sincerely, Jeffrey F. Solan

Superintendent of Schools