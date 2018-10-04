× State Police investigating after body found in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — State Police say they are investigating after a dead person was found in Cheshire.

Wednesday evening, Cheshire police received a complaint about a missing person in the area of Mixville Road by Marion Avenue.

After investigating, police were able to find the missing person. They were reported dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the identity of the person at this time.

Due to the investigation, police say that Marion Avenue will be closed off for an undetermined amount of time. State Police Central District Major Crimes detectives have taken over the investigation, with the assistance of Cheshire police.

This is a developing story.