Police issue statement following large number of drunk birds

MINNESOTA — You hear stories of humans having the cops called on them due to intoxication, but birds?

According to Gilbert Police Department in Minnesota, they have received several reports of birds who appeared to be “under the influence” after flying into cars and acting confused.

Police said the reason the birds are acting like this, is because of certain berries they have in the area that is fermented due to an early frost.

“Many birds have not migrated south, so it appears to be more prevalent than in past years,” police said on their Facebook page. “It appears that some birds are getting a little more “tipsy” than normal.”

Police added,” Generally, younger bird’s liver can’t handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds. There is no need to call law enforcement about these birds as they should sober up within a short period of time.”