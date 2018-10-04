× Several East Haven High School students injured following antifreeze spill on bus

EAST HAVEN — Two students were taken to the hospital after antifreeze spilled on a bus, causing the bus to fill with smoke Thursday night.

East Haven High School said on Twitter that the girls volleyball team was on the bus during the incident.

The school added that the team was forced to evacuate through the rear of the bus.

“Coaches Craig Brown and Kristina Cudgma ensured all of the student-athletes were accounted for. Principal, Mr. DeNuzzo and Athletic Director, Mr. Verderame were there assisting parents,” said the school.

Please see official statement regarding tonight’s Girls Volleyball bus issue: pic.twitter.com/bqOuUdBivd — East Haven HS (@EHHSPrincipal) October 5, 2018

No other details were released.

