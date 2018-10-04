× Sportscaster Joe D’Ambrosio joins FOX61 and CW 20

HARTFORD – FOX61 and CW 20 announced the hiring of award-winning Connecticut sportscaster Joe D’Ambrosio to join the FOX61 Sports team.

D’Ambrosio will contribute to FOX61’s coverage of UConn Athletics and other local and professional sports teams and will appear on FOX 61 Sports Ticket: Countdown to Kickoff, which debuts at 7:00 pm on Thursday before the NFL Thursday Night Football match-up between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

D’Ambrosio will also join FOX61 Sports Director Rich Coppola on UConn Men’s Hockey and Baseball broadcasts on CW 20.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Fox 61 team,” said D’Ambrosio. “FOX61 and FOX Sports represent the very best in local, college and professional sports coverage, and I look forward to providing the Connecticut audience in-depth and compelling sports content.”

“Joe’s addition helps FOX61 set a new standard for local sports coverage in the Connecticut marketplace,“ said Liz Grey Godbout, Vice President and News Director at FOX61. “He is solidly connected to the Connecticut sports scene and will bring unique perspective to our coverage of the athletes and teams our audience cares about.”

D’Ambrosio was the voice of UConn football and Men’s basketball for three decades, and also provided play-by-play for UConn Women’s basketball, Men’s hockey and baseball. He has called eight National Championship games, been part of eleven Final Fours and called six bowl games, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

D’Ambrosio broadcast New Britain Rock Cats games from 2009 thru 2011, hosted and anchored for ESPN Radio from 1996 thru 2012, and served as sports reporter and anchor at WVIT-TV from 1990 to 2017. He has been named Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscaster and Sportswriters Association a record nine times and received the Dean of Sports Award at the 2018 Franciscan Sports Banquet in Southington.

D’Ambrosio will continue to serve as co-host and sports anchor on the WTIC Morning Show with Ray Dunaway on WTIC-AM NewsTalk 1080.