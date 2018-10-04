Tracking evening showers; Cooler, less humid Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather is mainly calm in the coming days with temperatures see-sawing back and forth between fall and late summer.

Showers are ending across the state as a cold front moves through. This will bring a return to classic fall weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine!

By Sunday, we're warming up again with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It looks like that warmer weather will stick around for much of next week. Late summer weather doesn't want to quit!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early sprinkle then clearing skies. Lows: 50s (some 40s north)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and cooler. High: low-mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, isolated shower. Mid 70s.

