Warmer, humid Thursday; Cooler, less humid Friday

CONFIRMED: The NWS confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in New Cannan on Tuesday. Survey teams will be heading to Norwalk next.

The weather will be a lot calmer over the coming days with the weather seesawing back and forth between fall and late summer temperatures.

Thursday will feel warm and a bit humid with fog breaking for some sun and highs in the 70s. There is a chance for a late-day/evening shower as a cold front approaches. This will be followed by classic fall weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine!

By Sunday, we’re warming up again with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It looks like that warmer weather will stick around for much of next week. Late summer weather doesn’t want to quit!

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid to upper 60s.

