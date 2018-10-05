Beautiful weekend ahead with temps in the mid 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today and tomorrow we have a bit of fall weather, but it won't last.

Highs will be in the 60s with a nice crisp feel to the air during the day today. It'll be bright and beautiful under mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze from the north. Quiet weather will be out there in Boston for the Yankees-Red Sox playoff game this evening. Temperatures at Fenway will be in the 50s, dropping slowly throughout the game. Tonight in CT will be a chilly night, as lows drop into the 40s across most of the state!

After that cool start to the day on Saturday, we'll warm into the 60s again with a ton of sunshine. The weather will be nearly perfect for any fairs or festivals going on across Connecticut!

Sunday we bring back summertime. Highs will soar into the 70s to near 80 degrees, and it'll come along with partly cloudy skies. Mainly quiet weather persists for much of next week, with temperatures far above average in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Summertime doesn't want to quit!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and cooler. High: low-mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, isolated shower. Mid 70s.

