Cheshire High School mourns beloved teacher

CHESHIRE -- Connecticut State Police identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday night near a bridge in Cheshire.

State police said the body was identified as 48-year-old Cheshire High School teacher Megumi Yamamoto, who lived within a half mile of the spot she was discovered in.

Police would not say earlier in the day if this death is criminal in nature. However, one thing is certain: Yamamoto, was well-respected in the town.

Policed canvassed Mixville Road and Notch Road Thursday asking residents if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary Wednesday afternoon or evening.

"It’s pretty scary," said Christina Giorgio, who lives on Mixville Road. "Actually, I just moved here from New Mexico. So, it’s supposed to be a quiet neighborhood."

At 5:17 pm Wednesday, Cheshire police responded to a report of a missing person in the area of Marion Rd. and Mixville Rd.

"A body was found nearby the area of the complaint," said Trooper Josue Tpr. Josue Dorelus, of the CT State Police.

A short time after the 911 call came in, the body of Yamamoto was discovered by a responding Cheshire pPolice officer, in the area of a bridge, which sits on Marion Road.

"Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes detectives have assumed the investigation and will be working in conjunction with the Cheshire Police Department and the Medical Examiners Office," Dorelus said.

Friends and students remember Yamamoto as a positive presence in school and in their lives.

“She was just different. She saw people more than other people saw people,” said her neighbor and friend, Bridget Boucaud. “I think she connected with people in such a way as to heart level.”

Students told Fox61 Thursday’s classes could only be described as grim. Passing between classes, students say it was so quiet, you could hear a pin drop.

Yamamoto’s son, Asher, is currently a junior at Cheshire High School.

Grievance counselors and therapy dogs will be available for students and staff for the next several days as they deal with their loss.

Thursday morning, the Cheshire Superintendent of Schools notified parents that the Yamamoto, the Chairwoman of the Cheshire High School English Department, had died unexpectedly last night. This following is the letter parents received: