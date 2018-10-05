EXCLUSIVE: Security guard hospitalized following fight at Hartford High School speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- School security officer Dave Dufault, who was injured in a fight at Hartford Public High School Tuesday, spoke to FOX61 exclusively about the incident following his release from the hospital Friday.

The fight got so intense, that an emergency call for all officers were signaled by Hartford Police Department.

Police said the fight started in the cafeteria. Two groups of kids, a group of two students and a group of three were involved.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley has the story.