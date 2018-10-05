Foodie Friday: Three Figs in Suffield

SUFFIELD — An eclectic dining experience in Suffield where comfort food takes center stage, but this is not your typical comfort food.

Three Figs offers a menu filled with creative American cuisine under Executive Chef Tyler Southwick.

“It’s all about giving people different choices,” said Southwick. “And, with many of our dishes, we are definitely doing that at Three Figs.”

Whether it’s lunch or dinner, appetizers or main courses, the options are seemingly endless and always fresh. Southwick sources local ingredients when possible and you can taste it.

The homemade, hand-rolled chicken rollatini is stuffed with fantastically fresh ingredients and served beautifully over some veggies and mashed potatoes.

Perhaps you want a perfectly grilled cheese stuffed with lobster – and I mean lobster. Wow. This ooey gooey delight is a menu favorite that is simply delish!

The menu has sandwiches and burgers (like the Tennessee which has cheese, bacon, onions, fried onion rings and BBQ sauce) as well as fresh salads and more.

“The food selections are American cuisine with a gourmet slant, always fresh and creative,” said loyal customer Kim Grogan.

“This is a lovely restaurant in a quaint, old building that really attests to the character of the town.”

Another quality Foodie Friday find!