STONINGTON -- You've heard of hot yoga, cold yoga, goat yoga, but how about horse yoga?

In Stonington, the group "Horses Healing Humans" is using horses in classes twice a week.

The class known as "EquiZen" invites all types of participants from brain injury patients to veterans to school kids.

"Horses have so many great benefits," said program director Kara Tedford, who is a volunteer and horse yoga instructor.

"They (horses) bring a self-awareness and relaxation but they also help people with posture."

Usually the class involves four participants, atop four horses, and four volunteers tending to both horse and human. Paul Banks, the operations manager at Horses Healing Humans said, "there is a magic from the horses, it works."

To find out more about the horse yoga classes or any of the horse therapy classes at Horses Healing Humans, click here.