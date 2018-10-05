New London stabbing victim dies; suspect faces murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON — A New London man is now facing a murder charge after a man he allegedly stabbed died overnight.

Christopher Petteway was held on $2 million bond at a court appearance Friday on murder and other charges connected to the Thursday stabbing.

Emergency personnel responding to 911 calls found the male victim on the ground just after 2 p.m. Thursday. He was identified Friday as 63-year-old Robert Parise.

He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say Parise identified Petteway as his attacker. According to court records, Parise was Petteway's former intimate partner and housemate and there had been domestic troubles between the pair in the past.

Petteway was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

