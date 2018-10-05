Northeast Living: Packing Healthy School Lunches

The kids are back to school and schedules are getting hectic. Packing quick and healthy lunches can be a challenging task.
With the help of MyPlate as a guide, Big Y's registered dietitians, Adrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN and Carrie Taylor RDN, LDN, give us some inspiration and helpful tips to pack nutritious school lunches that the family will love.
Mix-and-Match School Lunch
Pack each ingredient in your child's bento box-style lunchbox. Or, use reusable containers to pack ingredients. Be sure to use ice packs to keep ingredients cold!
- Whole Grain Crackers
- Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese
- Thick Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Cubed
- Broccoli Florets
- Mandarin Orange Segments, in Juice
- Italian Dressing, for Dipping
Deconstructed Pizza School Lunch
- Whole Grain Pita, Cut into Wedges
- Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- Sunflower Seed Butter
- Apple Slices
- Cucumber Slices
- Marinara Sauce
To contact Big Y's dietitians email livingwell@bigy.com