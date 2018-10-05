Northeast Living: Packing Healthy School Lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The kids are back to school and schedules are getting hectic. Packing quick and healthy lunches can be a challenging task.

With the help of MyPlate as a guide, Big Y's registered dietitians, Adrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN and Carrie Taylor RDN, LDN, give us some inspiration and helpful tips to pack nutritious school lunches that the family will love.

Mix-and-Match School Lunch

Pack each ingredient in your child's bento box-style lunchbox. Or, use reusable containers to pack ingredients. Be sure to use ice packs to keep ingredients cold!

Whole Grain Crackers

Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese

Thick Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Cubed

Broccoli Florets

Mandarin Orange Segments, in Juice

Italian Dressing, for Dipping

Deconstructed Pizza School Lunch

Pack each ingredient in your child's bento box-style lunchbox. Or, use reusable containers to pack ingredients. Be sure to use ice packs to keep ingredients cold!

Whole Grain Pita, Cut into Wedges

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Sunflower Seed Butter

Apple Slices

Cucumber Slices

Marinara Sauce

To contact Big Y's dietitians email livingwell@bigy.com