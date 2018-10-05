× Senate GOP candidate questions Murphy’s debate commitment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy’s Republican challenger is questioning whether the Democrat is shying away from debates.

Hartford business owner Matt Corey was scheduled to face off Friday against Murphy in a televised debate, to air Sunday. He says it’s understandable the match-up was postponed due to the Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The two are now scheduled to debate on Oct. 28. That’s the only debate planned before Election Day, which Corey complains is very late.

Corey says he’s worried Murphy “doesn’t want to stand up on his record.” He said he asked for three debates.